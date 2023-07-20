Otago University sheds 107 staff in latest redundancies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The University of Otago has cut another 107 staff and further redundancies could be on the cards at the embattled institution.
A total of 190 staff have applied for voluntary redundancy in the latest round, and the university said it had accepted 107 with a further 10 still in progress.
Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said in a statement this amounted to 81 fulltime equivalents (FTEs) and would create a permanent saving of $9 million from 2025.
‘‘It will save $1 million this year,’’ she said. ‘‘Although the voluntary redundancy round has closed, we will still consider applications on a case-by-case basis.’’
The job cuts follow the 103 voluntary redundancy applications Otago accepted in January last year.
Prof Nicholson said the university remained in deficit and required permanent savings of $61.5 million by the end of 2025 ‘‘so we can return to a surplus in 2026’’.
‘‘This year, 2023, we need to save $25.8 million and we have already achieved savings of $13 million,’’ she said.
‘‘We have identified a further $8.7 million of possible savings which would result in $21.7 of the $25.8 million. We still need to identify $4.1 million of further savings this year.’’
Prof Nicholson said the university had identified possible savings of $38 million through initiatives including reducing capital expenditure and new revenue.
‘‘We still have a further $23.5 million to find,’’ she said.
‘‘We therefore need to continue with permanent savings identification which may include staff redundancies and management of change processes.