Otago Youth Wellness celebrates 25 years

PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Cameraman Alex Lovell-Smith films Dame Pat Harrison for a short documentary about the Otago Youth Wellness Trust.

A group of young people sowed the seeds for what became the Otago Youth Wellness Trust 25 years ago.

Trust Patron Dame Pat Harrison recalls the young people were concerned about some of their peers, who just needed some help to stay in school or find other ways to find their place in the world.

After many community meetings and the input of people such as then mayor Richard Walls and police commander Bert Hill, the Otago Youth Wellness Trust was formed in 1996.

Its focus was on the young people it worked with through the then truancy service and the recognition that many other things sit behind a young person not going to school.

With a philosophy recognising the “intrinsic tapu” of young people, the trust continues today to provide and facilitate access services to Dunedin’s young people with multiple needs

Trust manager Claire Ramsay said the focus of the organisation was ‘‘to enhance wellbeing, break barriers to opportunities, and ensure a secure future for our young people’’.

Throughout its time, the Otago Youth Wellness Trust has worked with other agencies, both non-government and Government, to provide the services unique to each young person.

To mark its silver anniversary, the trust will hold a public symposium on July 7.

Speakers will include Principal Youth Court Judge John Walker, Associate Professor Nicola Atwool, of the University of Otago, and Kathryn Berkett, who works in the field of neurodiversity and the impact on adolescent brains.

Also speaking are some of the young people who have been through the service, sharing their journeys and the opportunities they now have in their lives.

Dame Pat Harrison will also make a guest appearance.

A feature of the day will be the premiere of a video capturing the innovations of the trust over the years, told by staff involved during that time.

The symposium is open to the public and will be held at the Castle One lecture theatre at the University of Otago.

• Registrations are required and can be made through www.oywt.org.nz/25-years

- Staff reporter