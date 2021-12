Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The demolition of the 140m-long, 17m-high former fabrication shop at the Hillside railway workshops is well under way.

The building's removal will make room to construct a new mechanical workshop.

The Government announced in May Hillside would receive $85million for new facilities to assemble wagons.

That followed an injection of almost $20million from the Provincial Growth Fund in 2019.

The redevelopment project is expected to be completed by late 2023.