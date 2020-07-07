Outram couple get apology for ceremony medal mix-up

Government House has apologised to Outram couple Graeme and Rosslyn Gale after they were inadvertently given the wrong medals at an investiture ceremony last week.

The Gales were presented with Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit medals by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy for their services to aviation and conservation.

However, the presentation photograph supplied to the Otago Daily Times by Government House showed the Gales were mistakenly wearing each other’s medals.

"Government House staff were suitably apologetic," a spokeswoman said.

"The insignia for Mr and Mrs Gale were inadvertently swapped, and the error was corrected immediately after the ceremony."

The insignia presented to Mr Gale had a bow, rather than a ribbon.

"Previously, men were only able to have a ribbon," the spokeswoman said.

The rules changed last year, and honours recipients can now choose between a bow or a ribbon for their insignia.