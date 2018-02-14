You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 1000 people attended the annual Outram Rodeo on Waitangi Day.
Rodeo spokesman Fred Doherty said the rain was ''a blessing and a curse''.
''The rain means the grounds are in an almost perfect condition for the rodeo but it probably means we've suffered a little bit with the crowd size.''
With points in the national rodeo competition to be contested, many of the best riders from around New Zealand attended, he said.