More than 1000 people attended the annual Outram Rodeo on Waitangi Day.

Rodeo spokesman Fred Doherty said the rain was ''a blessing and a curse''.

''The rain means the grounds are in an almost perfect condition for the rodeo but it probably means we've suffered a little bit with the crowd size.''

With points in the national rodeo competition to be contested, many of the best riders from around New Zealand attended, he said.