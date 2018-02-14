Wednesday, 14 February 2018

    Photos: Christine O'Connor
    The Sutherland family (from left) Hunter (9), Jo and Jacob (7), of Middlemarch, enjoy the Outram Rodeo.
    More than 1000 people attended the annual Outram Rodeo on Waitangi Day.

    Rodeo spokesman Fred Doherty said the rain was ''a blessing and a curse''.

    ''The rain means the grounds are in an almost perfect condition for the rodeo but it probably means we've suffered a little bit with the crowd size.''

    With points in the national rodeo competition to be contested, many of the best riders from around New Zealand attended, he said.

