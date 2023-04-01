Overgrown tree causing issues during heavy rain

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A council spokesman said the tree would be removed as a part of the George St upgrade.
However, Brian McLaughlin said it continued to cause water to overflow from the gutter on his building at 304 George St, flooding the building’s entrance when there was heavy rain.
Mr McLaughlin said he had been calling the council since March 21, but had not received a response.
"Each day I ring and they say they’ll pass it on to someone else to deal with it.
"I’m getting to the stage where I’ll just go cut it myself," Mr McLaughlin said.
When the council finally sent someone to have a look, they said it was "ridiculous", but not much could be done about it because of budget constraints, Mr McLaughlin said.
"The council will be up for a hell of a bill if they don’t sort it out quickly."
The council spokesman said it was not a budget issue.
The tree would be removed "in the coming months" as a part of the George St upgrade, but for now the council’s routine maintenance had been suspended.
By Mark John