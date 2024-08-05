Monday, 5 August 2024

Overline please

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    Dani Aitken, 17, of Invercargill, is ready to head out on the track.
    Dani Aitken, 17, of Invercargill, is ready to head out on the track.
    Racers tear around the North taieri track.
    Racers tear around the North taieri track.
    Keryn and Stefan, 15, Maynard, of Invercargill, work on fixing Stefan's kart before their next...
    Keryn and Stefan, 15, Maynard, of Invercargill, work on fixing Stefan's kart before their next race at the Kartsport Dunedin August Open Day on Sunday at the North Taieri track.
    Jonathan Copley, of Mosgiel, works on his 125cc, Rotax powered kart.
    Jonathan Copley, of Mosgiel, works on his 125cc, Rotax powered kart.
    Wanaka karting sensation George Tucker, 11, in action.
    Wanaka karting sensation George Tucker, 11, in action.

    The sun shone and the track sizzled at KartSport Dunedin’s August club day.

    KartSport Dunedin president Chris Cayford said 30 racers competed in six classes on the day.

    After the recent removal of pine trees on the back side of the Milners Rd, North Taieri, track, the frosty morning gave way to sun shining on the 550m Silverstream Raceway all day, Mr Cayford said. "It was a great day here", he said.

    Otago Daily Times photographer Gregor Richardson caught up with the racing.

     

     

    Advertisement