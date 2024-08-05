Overline please

The sun shone and the track sizzled at KartSport Dunedin’s August club day.

KartSport Dunedin president Chris Cayford said 30 racers competed in six classes on the day.

After the recent removal of pine trees on the back side of the Milners Rd, North Taieri, track, the frosty morning gave way to sun shining on the 550m Silverstream Raceway all day, Mr Cayford said. "It was a great day here", he said.

Otago Daily Times photographer Gregor Richardson caught up with the racing.