Paddleboarders blown off course in harbour

Police and ambulance attend an incident involving high school pupils and paddleboards at Vauxhall Boat Club this afternoon. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Three paddleboarders are safe and sound after they were blown off course across Otago harbour this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they responded to a report of three people in need of assistance in the water off Glendevon Point, near Vauxhall, at 12.10pm today.

Ambulance and police responded, but shortly afterwards they made it to shore on their own.

All parties were accounted for, the spokesman said.

A St John medic, on the scene, said some paddleboarders had gotten blown away across the harbour.

The paddleboarders had managed to rescue themselves, with St John intervention not required.

A van from Waitaki Girls’ High School and another from Kaikorai Valley College were seen in the adjacent car park, with a pupil from the latter exiting the ambulance.

