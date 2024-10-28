Monday, 28 October 2024

Pair arrested after vehicle shot at in Waikouaiti: police

    By Laine Priestley
    Two people have been taken into custody after shooting at a vehicle with an air rifle in Waikouaiti, police say.

    A spokesman said the person in the vehicle at the time and the pair shooting from a property were known to each other.

    Armed police were called to the property on State Highway 1 at 12.20pm today and cordons were swiftly put into place.

    Officers were armed as a precaution, the spokesman said.

    Two people inside the property were taken into custody, without incident, and two air rifles have been seized.

    Charges were being considered, the spokesman said.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

