Pair arrested after vehicle shot at in Waikouaiti: police

Two people have been taken into custody after shooting at a vehicle with an air rifle in Waikouaiti, police say.

A spokesman said the person in the vehicle at the time and the pair shooting from a property were known to each other.

Armed police were called to the property on State Highway 1 at 12.20pm today and cordons were swiftly put into place.

Officers were armed as a precaution, the spokesman said.

Two people inside the property were taken into custody, without incident, and two air rifles have been seized.

Charges were being considered, the spokesman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz