Sunday, 10 April 2022

Pair injured in fiery Otago Rally crash

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Two people competing in the Otago Rally have been taken to hospital after their car crashed and caught fire during stage 13.

    The crash happened at Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd, near the intersection with Henley Rd, at 11am today.

    Two people were taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

    One had moderate injuries and the other patient had minor injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

    A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said a small amount of scrub also caught fire, but this had been extinguished.

    The rally's clerk of the course, Norman Oakley, said the 18km stage had to be cancelled, as firefighters needed access.

    He understood that the car ended up on its side.

    There was a small delay in running stage 14 at Whare Flat.

    The Otago Rally ends today.

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter