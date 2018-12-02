Pair missing after South D helicopter search

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter searched South Dunedin for about two hours this morning. Photo: ODT files

Police and a helicopter with a searchlight descended on a Dunedin suburb early this morning looking for a woman and her alleged male assailant following a domestic incident.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of the incident in St Kilda about 10.30pm last night.

The woman and man then fled the scene.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was deployed to find the alleged offender and victim, but neither had been found as of 1pm today, the spokeswoman said.

A friend of the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told the ODT her friend had been assaulted.

She said her friend's partner was experiencing drug withdrawals.

The victim was described by her friend as a young Maori woman, wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust chief pilot Graeme Gale confirmed police requested a helicopter to aid in the search about midnight last night.

Search teams were understood to have located some items of interest.

A Jackson St resident said the helicopter with a searchlight was flying low over St Kilda and St Clair from about midnight to 2am today, scouring Jackson and Moreau Sts, together with Victoria Rd and Forbury Park Raceway.

It was accompanied by a heavy police presence, including dog teams, which were searching residents' driveways and backyards, he said.

Police today appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dunedin police or make a report anonymously via the Crimestoppers line.

• Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.