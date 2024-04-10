Palmerston man reeled in again for fishing breach

A Palmerston angler has been fined and made to forfeit a $400 rod after being caught fishing without a licence last year.

Michael Graeme Vince was found "flouting the law" while fishing at the Ōhau B Canal near Twizel in August, Central South Island Fish & Game said.

He had previously been processed for fishing without a licence at the Waikouaiti River in 2017.

Vince failed to appear in the Timaru District Court on March 26 facing charges of fishing without a licence.

In his absence, the case proceeded to a judge-alone trial, presided over by Judge Steele.

Vince was convicted and ordered to pay a total of $630 in fines and costs.

In addition, Vince’s fishing rod valued at $400 was forfeited.