Palmerston man reeled in again for fishing breach

A Palmerston angler has been fined and made to forfeit a $400 rod after being caught fishing without a licence last year.
Michael Graeme Vince was found "flouting the law" while fishing at the Ōhau B Canal near Twizel in August, Central South Island Fish & Game said.
He had previously been processed for fishing without a licence at the Waikouaiti River in 2017.
Vince failed to appear in the Timaru District Court on March 26 facing charges of fishing without a licence.
In his absence, the case proceeded to a judge-alone trial, presided over by Judge Steele.
Vince was convicted and ordered to pay a total of $630 in fines and costs.
In addition, Vince’s fishing rod valued at $400 was forfeited.