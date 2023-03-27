Paralympian set to model at railway fashion show

Gold medal Paralympian Holly Robinson MNZM takes part in a rehearsal yesterday for models before the main iD Dunedin Fashion Show at the Dunedin Railway Station. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A gold medal-winning Dunedin athlete says she is excited about a new challenge, trading her javelin for the catwalk as part of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

Three-time Paralympian Holly Robinson MNZM, of Dunedin, said she had not known what to expect when she was asked to start modelling but she was approaching it with an open mind and enjoying learning new skills.

"It’s going to put me outside my comfort zone, but I’m really excited to do it," Ms Robinson said.

Yesterday, she took part in a practice run for the iD Dunedin Fashion Show, which will be held at the Dunedin train station on Friday and Saturday.

For the main event, she will be wearing an outfit from the No Loitering line from emerging designer finalist Holly Burns, of Manchester Metropolitan University.

"She has designed sportswear that has an adaptive component to it, so when [iD Dunedin] asked if I’d like to come along and model it, I jumped on it," Ms Robinson said.

iD Dunedin Fashion Inc co-chairwoman Margo Barton said the railway station catwalk was possibly the longest in the southern hemisphere and would host 1100 spectators each night.

This year, there had been an open call for models, in an effort to get a more diverse cast.

She encouraged people to buy the last of the tickets for the weekend’s show and to make the most of the other free fashion week events around the city.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz