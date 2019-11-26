Joy Gunn

A Dunedin car park will be converted to a temporary camper van site in February to cater to an influx of visitors for several high profile events.

About 35 parks will be available for self-contained camper vans at the Victoria Rd car park next to the Dunedin Ice Stadium from February 1 to 11.

Dunedin City Council events and community development manager Joy Gunn said the extra camper van parking would help ease demand for accommodation during what was expected to be one of the busiest periods the city had experienced.

‘‘The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games and the Queen and Elton John concerts coincide with Dunedin’s busiest month for visitors and freedom campers, as well as the return of the city’s 20,000 students, so we’re expecting a record number of people in the city.”

No facilities will be provided at the site and the Moana Rua Rd entrance will be closed as it is unsuitable for large camper vans to enter.

Part of the car park will be set aside for people using the ice stadium, to ensure Masters Games competitors and supporters can park by the venue.

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association members and non-members will be able to use the car park. It will be supervised by association members to ensure only self-contained vehicles park there.