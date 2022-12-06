Part of SH1 to close for six nights while works are completed

State Highway 1 at the Andersons Bay Rd intersection will be closed for up to six nights next week, while the area is excavated and new asphalt is laid.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey manager Nicole Felts said the work would begin this Sunday night.

While traffic may be slower than normal, the work was not expected to affect traffic flows on the Southern Motorway during the day.

However, between 8.30pm and 6am, the Andersons Bay intersection would be closed and there would be two detour routes in place.

Light vehicles (cars, motorcycles and vans) would be detoured along Barnes Dr, South Rd, Princes and Jervois Sts; or along Barnes Dr, South Rd, David St, Hillside Rd, Andersons Bay Rd, Strathallan, Wharf and Jetty Sts.

Heavy vehicles would be diverted through Barnes Dr, South Rd, Burns St (past Placemakers), Hillside Rd, Andersons Bay Rd, Strathallan, Wharf and Jetty Sts.

Miss Felts said contractors would use the closed hours to complete other maintenance and repair work at the same time.

It included wire rope repairs, vegetation work and two asphalt repaving sections between Andersons Bay Rd and Barnes Dr.

The aim was to have the work completed by December 22, she said.

"Our highway contractor is using additional resources to concentrate this work over these nights, to minimise disruption so it will be done in time for Christmas."

Road users were urged to be patient and take care around contractors while the "essential" work was being done.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz