Parties objecting to renewal of liquor licence

A central Dunedin supermarket between student residential areas and Octagon bars should not be allowed to facilitate "unsafe and irresponsible access to alcohol late into the night", a student group says.

Hold On To Your Friends is one party objecting to the renewal of a liquor licence for New World Centre City amid concerns about alcohol being sold until 10pm through the week in an area where alcohol-related harm is common.

The group was worried about students and young people in North Dunedin pre-loading or consuming alcohol on their way to the Octagon and it said late-evening off-licence sales compounded harm.

New World Centre City has the largest alcohol area of any supermarket in Dunedin.

Police and another student group, Students for Sensible Drug Policy Ōtepoti-Dunedin, have also lodged objections.

They were concerned about some alcohol being sold at cheap prices, the vulnerability of students to hazardous drinking, aspects of the supermarket’s layout and shoplifting by minors.

However, the licensing inspector and medical officer of health did not oppose the application.

A district licensing committee hearing is to be held next week.

A report for the committee noted the applicant, RC and PJ Flannery Ltd, had been operating the Great King St premises for four years without issue.

Licensing inspector Alison Blair said there was no issue with the applicant’s suitability and the premises complied with all aspects of relevant legislation.

She also identified no problems in relation to noise or vandalism that could be connected to the supermarket.

Police have sought a licence condition that no beer or cider will be priced at, or less than, $6 a unit.

They did not have statistics showing a direct correlation between alcohol-related harm and the supermarket, but said "it is almost certain alcohol purchased at this premises results in nearby harm".

There had been frequent incidents of violence, traffic offending, and disorder within an 800m radius of the site, police said.

"The student population of Dunedin is considered one of the most high-risk, vulnerable areas in regard to alcohol harm in New Zealand," Sergeant Steve Jones said in his report.

"The applicant does not have the appropriate systems in place to stop intoxicated people from entering the store.

"Furthermore, they do not have the systems in place to minimise the risk of minors shoplifting and subsequently consuming alcohol."

Applicant company director Rodney Flannery said the supermarket adhered to host responsibility policies and staff were constantly on the lookout for at-risk or intoxicated customers.

Evidence was provided of some customers being declined service for reasons such as intoxication and not being able to show identification.

Hold On To Your Friends said intoxication checks at the time of purchase were of limited value, given students tended to operate in "packs" — with the least intoxicated person being sent to buy alcohol.

"Furthermore, once inebriated, students typically seek to buy more alcohol regardless of what they can afford, compounding immediate physical alcohol-related harms into ongoing financial harms."

