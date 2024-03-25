The party is on

Photo: Linda Robertson

The crowd enjoys the atmosphere at the Baseline music festival in Logan Park on Saturday.

Festival director Hamish Todd said each year the festival was growing — a record crowd of 4500 was expected on Saturday — attracting bigger acts and improving the experience for people attending.

Mr Todd said there was a variety of talent on show, from electronic to hip-hop artists and he enjoyed the process of booking the lineup after watching people perform.

This year the festival attracted international acts and talent from New Zealand, including drum and bass producer GRAFIX and Church & AP.