Pastoral care, uni bar top of list for president

Otago University Student Association’s president for 2024, Keegan Wells. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Otago University Student Association’s new president Keegan Wells wants a new student bar and more student pastoral care to be on top of her agenda next year.

Ms Wells, who was elected unopposed, was the postgraduate representative on this year’s executive.

"It was a bit unexpected. I didn’t realise I was going to run until the last minute, but it’s exciting to be here," she said.

"It’s difficult to encourage people to become more engaged in student politics. Next year, I will likely look at new ways of doing this.

"I’m very much of the ‘go big or go home’ school of thought."

Ms Wells said the University of Otago’s ongoing financial troubles and restructuring would be at the forefront of discussions next year, along with cost of living issues.

"Carrying on that pastoral care that OUSA does and has is really important," she said.

"As a postgraduate student representative, I’ve been dealing a lot with students who are losing their supervisors."

Ms Wells said student bodies would have to work smarter regardless of whether there is a change in government after the general election.

"I had the opportunity to ask [Minister of Finance] Grant Robertson and [Prime Minister] Chris Hipkins to bring back a postgraduate student allowance, and they said no.

"From there, I shifted my ideas towards a study wage for all campaign, which included postgraduates."

Ms Wells said there was an "epidemic or trend" towards loneliness among many students, particularly in the post-Covid-19 era.

"I think a place that students can come together as a community is important. Having no student bars is a real barrier.

"U Bar is great, but it’s a place to see a gig, it’s not a chill bar. I think somewhere you can have a quiet beer is very important."

Ms Wells advised any aspiring student politicians to go into the job with an open mind.

"It can be overwhelming, especially when you have a whole group of people you do not want to disappoint, but the support systems are there," she said.

