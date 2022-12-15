Patient allegedly stole car

A patient at Wakari Hospital has been charged with unlawfully taking a staff member’s vehicle as part of an escapade during which the man attempted to evade officers on the outskirts of Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the hospital about 5pm on Tuesday after a 25-year-old patient stole the car keys and vehicle of a support worker.

Police received several complaints about the man’s driving and he attempted to evade officers as he drove the vehicle between Waitati and Port Chalmers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was eventually located and blocked in Ravensbourne Rd where he was arrested.

Police would be opposing bail, Snr Sgt Bond said.