Patients exposed to Covid at two secure SDHB wards

The Southern District Health Board has announced patients in two Covid-19 secure wards have tested positive for the virus.

The exposure events happened on Thursday and Friday last week, one at Wakari Hospital and one at a Rural Trust Hospital after a patient was transferred from Dunedin Hospital.

The SDHB has been streaming patients to try to keep Covid positive ("red" stream) and non-Covid positive ("green" stream) patients separated.

An SDHB spokeswoman said it had become increasingly difficult to keep all "green" stream areas free from Covid-19.

In the first exposure event, a patient was admitted to Wakari Hospital last Thursday, became symptomatic and tested positive for the virus.

Two further patients in the same ward have also since become infected.

The other, unrelated, incident happened last Friday when a patient tested positive for Covid-19 upon admission to one of SDHB's Rural Trust Hospitals, following a transfer from Dunedin Hospital's ward 4C.

The spokeswoman said the patient had been in the ward some time and was asymptomatic.

Prior to their transfer, the patient was in a four-bed unit.

Close contacts of the patient and one other patient who was also asymptomatic have since tested positive.

The other patients in the four-bed ward are negative though further testing in ward 4C has identified two more positive but asymptomatic cases.

All patients on the fourth floor are now receiving PCR tests, along with staff who have worked on the floor over the last five days.

The spokeswoman said the fourth floor would be closed for further admissions and visitation had been stopped until the extent of the outbreak was clear.