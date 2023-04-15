Pavlova company helps local store by providing 30 litres of egg whites

A chance partnership to overcome the shortage of eggs has left a sweet taste in the mouths of Dunedin business owners.

Patti’s and Cream owner Olive Tabor found herself in a dire situation when her store lacked enough egg whites to produce their signature waffle cones and taco shells.

She had been expecting an order for four weeks, which had put them out of waffle cones for three weeks.

They used about 1500 egg whites a week and had to resort to separating egg whites by hand at Easter weekend.

The waffle cones were a special feature of Patti’s and Cream.

"The literal logo for the business is a waffle cone," Ms Tabor said.

"There’s no way of buying anything in that can replicate that."

Cowell’s Pavlova had been made aware of Ms Tabor’s situation because of an article published by the Otago Daily Times and had intended on contacting her to offer help.

Because of the shorter Easter week, it had a few kilograms of egg whites to spare.

It provided Patti’s and Cream with 30 litres, which translated to about 1200 egg whites.

Cowell’s Pavlova owner Mathew Heaton was more than happy to help.

"I guess it’s sort of what we do down here, isn’t it?" he said.

"If there’s a business you can help out, you do it."