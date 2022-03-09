Wednesday, 9 March 2022

6.11 pm

Pedestrian 'critically hurt' in NEV truck crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene late this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Emergency services at the scene late this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Members of the public performed CPR after a pedestrian was critically hurt in an accident involving a truck in North Dunedin late this afternoon.

    A St John spokeswoman said it was called to an incident at the intersection of North Rd and Northumberland St, in the suburb of North East Valley, about 4.10pm.

    One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle treated one patient at the scene, who was then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, she said.

    A witness said the patient was a man who was hit by a truck. He had lost a lot of blood and bystanders were performing CPR before emergency services arrived.

    A group of people were huddled around a truck driver who was visibly distraught, she said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Willowbank and Dunedin Central stations attended, helping with traffic management and patient care until an ambulance arrived.

    Police confirmed they were called to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian this afternoon.

    They said North Rd is closed, with diversions in place for northbound traffic in Islington St and southbound traffic in Blacks Rd.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

    A number of Fulton Hogan employees were seen talking to police at the scene.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter