Pedestrian 'critically hurt' in NEV truck crash

Emergency services at the scene late this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Members of the public performed CPR after a pedestrian was critically hurt in an accident involving a truck in North Dunedin late this afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman said it was called to an incident at the intersection of North Rd and Northumberland St, in the suburb of North East Valley, about 4.10pm.

One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle treated one patient at the scene, who was then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, she said.

A witness said the patient was a man who was hit by a truck. He had lost a lot of blood and bystanders were performing CPR before emergency services arrived.

A group of people were huddled around a truck driver who was visibly distraught, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Willowbank and Dunedin Central stations attended, helping with traffic management and patient care until an ambulance arrived.

Police confirmed they were called to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian this afternoon.

They said North Rd is closed, with diversions in place for northbound traffic in Islington St and southbound traffic in Blacks Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

A number of Fulton Hogan employees were seen talking to police at the scene.

