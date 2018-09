Emergency services are at the scene after a car collided with a pedestrian in central Dunedin.

A police spokesman confirmed a pedestrian had been hit by a car in Princes St.

Police and St John were called to the scene at 4.38pm.

Police had no information on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

A witness said the pedestrian was being treated by St John at the scene, which was outside the old post office building near the intersection with Water St.