Pedestrian hit by car in Dunedin

    A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Kaikorai Valley this morning.

    A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Kaikorai Valley Rd about 9.20am today.

    Inquiries were continuing, the spokesman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a first response unit and a rapid response attended and took one patient to Dunedin hospital with minor injuries.

