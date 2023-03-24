Pedestrian hit by car in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Kaikorai Valley this morning.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Kaikorai Valley Rd about 9.20am today.
Inquiries were continuing, the spokesman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a first response unit and a rapid response attended and took one patient to Dunedin hospital with minor injuries.