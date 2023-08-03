Pedestrian hit on crossing near Queens Gardens

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A woman has been seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle while on a crossing in central Dunedin.

Police and Hato Hone St John were called to the incident in Crawford St, at the southern end of Queens Gardens, about 6.40am.

Police said the woman was on a pedestrian crossing at the time.

She was transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition, a spokesman for St John said.

One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said two appliances also attended, one each from the Dunedin and Willowbank stations.