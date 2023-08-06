Sunday, 6 August 2023

Pedestrian hit in Green Island 'critical'

    By Laine Priestley
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Green Island is now in a critical condition in hospital, police say.

    The incident happened in Main South Rd near the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1), with police responding at 6.51pm yesterday. 

    A police spokeswoman said the person was walking along the side of the road when they were hit. 

    They were transported to Dunedin Hospital and were in a critical condition today, she said.

    Last night they were reported to be in a serious condition. 

    The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene until about 10.30pm.

    An off-ramp beside Main South Rd was closed but reopened late last night.

     

    Advertisement