Pedestrian hit in Green Island 'critical'

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Green Island is now in a critical condition in hospital, police say.

The incident happened in Main South Rd near the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1), with police responding at 6.51pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said the person was walking along the side of the road when they were hit.

They were transported to Dunedin Hospital and were in a critical condition today, she said.

Last night they were reported to be in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene until about 10.30pm.

An off-ramp beside Main South Rd was closed but reopened late last night.