Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mosgiel

Emergency services were called to Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

One person has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mosgiel, police say.

A spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene about 1.10pm today after reports that a pedestrian was struck while walking past a property in Gordon Rd.

Police were speaking to the people involved.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they sent one ambulance to the scene.

One person was assessed and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz