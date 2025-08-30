Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mosgiel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mosgiel, police say.
A spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene about 1.10pm today after reports that a pedestrian was struck while walking past a property in Gordon Rd.
Police were speaking to the people involved.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they sent one ambulance to the scene.
One person was assessed and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.