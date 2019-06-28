Pedestrian hit by vehicle in South Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A pedestrian has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in South Dunedin this morning.
A police spokeswoman said it was called to the collision on Hillside Rd, between King Edward and Glasgow Sts, about 9.20am.
A pedestrian had received minor to moderate injuries, she said.
The northbound lane was blocked and left turn lane partially blocked after the collision.
A St John spokesman said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.