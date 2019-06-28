Friday, 28 June 2019

Updated 10.35 am

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in South Dunedin

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A pedestrian has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in South Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said it was called to the collision on Hillside Rd, between King Edward and Glasgow Sts, about 9.20am.

    A pedestrian had received minor to moderate injuries, she said.

    The northbound lane was blocked and left turn lane partially blocked after the collision.

    A St John spokesman said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg