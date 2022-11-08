Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Pedestrian injured

    Police and ambulances attend the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Abbotsford yesterday.

    A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in Exmouth St, near the intersection with North Taieri Rd, about 3.20pm. Officers were  investigating.  A St John spokesman said  the pedestrian was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. 

     

