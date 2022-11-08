Pedestrian injured

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Police and ambulances attend the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Abbotsford yesterday.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in Exmouth St, near the intersection with North Taieri Rd, about 3.20pm. Officers were investigating. A St John spokesman said the pedestrian was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.