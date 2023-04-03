Pedestrian injured by car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bystanders render assistance after a person was hit by a car in Frederick St, Dunedin, yesterday.
A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a person being hit by a car at the intersection of Frederick St, near Grange St, about 2pm.
The road was blocked while emergency services responded, the spokesman said.
A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.