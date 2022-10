Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Linda Robertson

The elderly pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Dunedin has been named.

She was Vivien Joyce Appleby (74), of Dunedin.

She died in hospital after being struck by a car in Carroll St on October 20.

Police said the victim may have walked into the path of the car.

“Our thoughts are with Vivien’s family and all those involved in this tragic incident,” police said in a statement.