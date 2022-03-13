Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Wingatui this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Gladstone Rd North and Paterson Rd about 8:30am, where they found the pedestrian seriously injured.

The vehicle had left the scene before police arrived, and they were working to locate the driver.

St John said the injured person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital.