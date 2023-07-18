Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash

Emergency services hold up a privacy screen while attending an incident in Murrayfield St near Burns St in Caversham yesterday.

A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious leg injuries after a car crashed through a fence.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at 4.20pm yesterday.

REPORT: TIM SCOTT / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

An initial report suggested the car entered the Burns St property and hit the person.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and Hato Hone St John all responded to the incident.

A St John spokeswoman said they assessed and treated one patient.