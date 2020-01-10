Work to connect parts of Otago Peninsula continues. The section between Vauxhall and Macandrew Bay is under construction and due to be completed in June.

So far, 2.2km of the 4.4km section of road widening has been sealed and new seawall has been completed along the full length.

Work on the $18 million section of the Peninsula Connection between Company Bay and Broad Bay will begin this month.

Photos: Peter McIntosh

The work will raise and widen a 3.3km section of Portobello Rd from Luss Rd, Company Bay, to Sandpiper St, Broad Bay.

It is expected to be completed in July 2021.

The section from Broad Bay to Turnbulls Bay is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year.