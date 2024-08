PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A man was pepper-sprayed and arrested in Moray Pl, central Dunedin, after allegedly acting in a disorderly manner.

The disturbance happened about 4.15pm yesterday, police said.

‘‘Pepper spray has been used to help effect the man’s arrest, and he was given appropriate after care,’’ a spokeswoman said.

A 47-year-old man was expected to appear in court today on a charge of disorderly behaviour.