Person dies in house fire in Dunedin overnight

A person has died in a suspicious house fire in South Dunedin last night.

The blaze happened at a property on Phillips St in Kensington and was first reported at 10.11pm.

Five fire appliances attended the fire, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

One person was found dead while everyone else known to be at the property was accounted for, the spokesperson said.

One fire crew was still at the property around 7am, and a fire investigator would be there today.

Police said emergency services attended the fire around 10.30pm.

It was being treated as suspicious and the Criminal Investigation Branch would begin an investigation this morning.

A scene guard was in place overnight.