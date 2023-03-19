Person flown to hospital after Waikouaiti industrial accident

A person has been helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital after their leg got stuck in a roller in a Waikouaiti industrial accident.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Palmerston and Waikouaiti stations were called to assist St John with reports of an industrial accident in Matanaka Dr about 10.40am.

Crews had assisted with patient care and further comment was referred to Worksafe and St John, the spokesman said.

Mainland Poultry, located on Matanaka Dr, has been approached for comment.

WorkSafe is making initial inquiries.

