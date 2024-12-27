Person hospitalised after boarding house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been hospitalised for smoke inhalation following an early morning boarding house blaze in central Dunedin.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from the St Kilda, Willowbank, and Dunedin stations were called to a Stafford St, Central Dunedin, property at 6.14am following a fire in a bedroom.
Crews headed out to a boarding house and on arrival found the fire had been extinguished.
Firefighters found one person suffering from smoke inhalation and attended to the patient until paramedics arrived.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person in a moderate condition was transported to Dunedin Hospital.
A fire investigator was requested to determine the cause of the blaze.