Person hospitalised after boarding house fire

Firefighters responded to a bedroom fire in a Dunedin boarding house this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One person has been hospitalised for smoke inhalation following an early morning boarding house blaze in central Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from the St Kilda, Willowbank, and Dunedin stations were called to a Stafford St, Central Dunedin, property at 6.14am following a fire in a bedroom.

Crews headed out to a boarding house and on arrival found the fire had been extinguished.

Firefighters found one person suffering from smoke inhalation and attended to the patient until paramedics arrived.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person in a moderate condition was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

A fire investigator was requested to determine the cause of the blaze.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz