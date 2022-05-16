Person hurt after collision on motorway

motorway_accident_may16.jpg PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

One person has been taken to hospital after a car and truck collided on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

Police said they were notified of the crash on the southbound lane, between the off-ramp and on-ramp in Main South Rd, about 11.25am today.

A St John spokeswoman said the person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

A reporter at the scene said a car with extensive damage and deployed airbags could be seen facing the wrong way and one lane was closed.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn, Willowbank and St Kilda stations helped with traffic management.

Four people were out of the vehicles and no one had been trapped, she said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

