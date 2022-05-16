Monday, 16 May 2022

Updated 12.50 pm

Person hurt after collision on motorway

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    motorway_accident_may16.jpg

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    One person has been taken to hospital after a car and truck collided on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

    Police said they were notified of the crash on the southbound lane, between the off-ramp and on-ramp in Main South Rd, about 11.25am today.

    A St John spokeswoman said the person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition. 

    A reporter at the scene said a car with extensive damage and deployed airbags could be seen facing the wrong way and one lane was closed. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn, Willowbank and St Kilda stations helped with traffic management.

    Four people were out of the vehicles and no one had been trapped, she said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz
     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter