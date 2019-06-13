Person injured in dog-related incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to a property in the Dunedin suburb of Calton Hill this morning after a person was injured in an incident involving a dog.
Police said it was called to the Panmure Ave property about 6.54am.
Police were not able to say exactly what happened but said there were reports of one person sustaining injuries after an incident with a dog.
A St john ambulance was also at the scene, police said.