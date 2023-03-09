Person injured in Sth Dunedin dog incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been injured in a disorder incident involving a dog in South Dunedin this afternoon.
A police spokesman said officers were called to an incident involving a dog and a person acting disorderly in Moreau St about 1pm.
One person received minor injuries, the spokesman said.
A witness said police officers could be seen talking to people as two St John vehicles were leaving Moreau St, about 1.35pm.