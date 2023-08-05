Person seriously injured in Main South Rd collision

One person has been seriously injured after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Main South Rd, Green Island, near the Southern Motorway, this evening.

The crash was reported at 6.51pm and emergency services are responding.

The Serious Crash Unit have also been notified.

As of 7.19pm, the off-ramp on Main South Rd was closed to traffic and is likely to remain closed for a further three to four hours, a police spokesperson said.