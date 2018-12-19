Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Person trapped after crash near Mosgiel

    Emergency services work to free a man trapped down a bank near Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Firefighters are working to free a person trapped in a vehicle which left the road and ended up down a bank in the outskirts of Mosgiel this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash in Stedman Rd near Otago Aero Club at 10am this morning.

    A person with moderate injuries was trapped in the vehicle, which was down a bank.

    The person was described as having "bumps and bruises".

    More to come.

