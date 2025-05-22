Phone rage: Dunedin man 'threatens to kill' bank worker

Photo: Getty Images

An enraged Dunedin man threatened to rob and kill a bank call centre worker and ‘‘smash’’ their workplace up, police said.

The 48-year-old man became angry during a conversation with a New Zealand bank call centre about some lost paperwork yesterday morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The 10-minute conversation quickly devolved into the man repetitively threatening to kill the bank employee.

The man said he would find the caller's location, ‘‘smash the place up,’’ and rob it.

He told the person over the phone he was ‘‘looking for a gun,’’ so he could carry out his threats.

Police quickly identified the man as he had provided his full details at the start of the call for verification, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested, charged with performing a threatening act, and he received two charges of threats to kill.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Later yesterday morning police were called to Credit Union in George St when a man refused to leave the premises.

The 67-year-old man was asked to leave after becoming aggressive towards staff.

Police walked the man back to his vehicle and trespassed him from the store.

However, he returned 15 minutes later, and police were again called.

He was arrested, charged with trespassing and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz