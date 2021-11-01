Picnic for Fossil Free Schools draws 30

Executive director of 350 Aotearoa Alva Feldmeier speaks at the Picnic for Fossil Free Schools event in the Octagon on Saturday. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Lunch in the Octagon on Saturday meant more than just a meal for a group of picnickers over the weekend.

About 30 people gathered for the Picnic for Fossil Free Schools event, a rally intended to raise awareness of the number of school boilers in New Zealand which are still using fossil fuels to heat buildings.

The Government has been gradually replacing old boilers with modern machines using renewable fuels, but organiser 350 Aotearoa executive director Alva Feldmeier said progress had been too slow and the health of both school pupils and employees was being endangered.

"So many schools are reliant on burning coal, oil and gas for heating, which is not safe for our air quality, it is not safe for the health of students and it’s not safe for our climate.

"In Otago and Southland there are 138 schools that are still burning fossil fuels and 77% of those schools are burning coal," she said.

Environmental group 350 Aotearoa has been campaigning for increased government help for schools to change to new energy sources, and is petitioning Parliament to fund a fast transition to 100% renewable energy for all schools.