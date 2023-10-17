Piling up the piles

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A truck reverses to unload steel piles at the new Dunedin hospital site in Cumberland St last week.

Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand delivery, infrastructure and investment director Monique Fouwler said the casings for the inpatient building would be driven down about 40m then filled with concrete and reinforcing steel for the foundations of the building. There would be 325 piles in total.

"The installation of the casings follows on from the ground works currently being undertaken. We are pleased with progress being made."