'Pink Mural' auction raises $5150 for refuge

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A charity auction of the Wall Street Mall’s ‘‘Pink Mural’’ last night raised $5150 for Women’s Refuge Dunedin, ‘‘blowing away all our expectations’’.

Mall marketing co-ordinator Nathan Frisby said the auction had generated an ‘‘awesome result’’ for the refuge.

Fifty minutes before the auction had been due to close at 8pm yesterday, bidding had reached $2300.

But the eventual buyer - ‘‘an unknown person from Wanaka’’ - became ‘‘locked into a bidding war with another buyer’’.