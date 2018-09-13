'Pink Mural' auction raises $5150 for refuge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A charity auction of the Wall Street Mall’s ‘‘Pink Mural’’ last night raised $5150 for Women’s Refuge Dunedin, ‘‘blowing away all our expectations’’.
Mall marketing co-ordinator Nathan Frisby said the auction had generated an ‘‘awesome result’’ for the refuge.
Fifty minutes before the auction had been due to close at 8pm yesterday, bidding had reached $2300.
But the eventual buyer - ‘‘an unknown person from Wanaka’’ - became ‘‘locked into a bidding war with another buyer’’.