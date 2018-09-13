Thursday, 13 September 2018

'Pink Mural' auction raises $5150 for refuge

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A charity auction of the Wall Street Mall’s ‘‘Pink Mural’’ last night raised $5150 for Women’s Refuge Dunedin, ‘‘blowing away all our expectations’’.

    Mall marketing co-ordinator Nathan Frisby said the auction had generated an ‘‘awesome result’’ for the refuge.

    Fifty minutes before the auction had been due to close at 8pm yesterday, bidding had reached $2300.

    But the eventual buyer - ‘‘an unknown person from Wanaka’’ - became ‘‘locked into a bidding war with another buyer’’.

