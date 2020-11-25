Pizza boxes igniting believed to be cause of fire

Pizza boxes on top of a pizza oven which was left on overnight is believed to have been the cause of a kitchen fire at a Mosgiel pizzeria this morning.

Appliances from Mosgiel and Lookout Point were called just before 9am to extinguish the fire in the kitchen of Pizza Bella, in Gordon Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no-one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said it appeared the pizza ovens at the premises were left on overnight igniting the pizza boxes on top of the oven and starting a fire.

Police were called for traffic management.