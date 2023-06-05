Planned pathway to cost about $1m

Work continues on the Waikouaiti River rail bridge. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

About $1 million will be needed for a proposed shared pathway to clip on to a new rail bridge over the Waikouaiti River north of Dunedin.

The clip-on bridge would be part of a trails network that could end up linking Waikouaiti with Port Chalmers.

One section would run between Waikouaiti and Karitāne, making use of the railway corridor.

Securing KiwiRail agreement about detailed design of the trail beside the railway would likely take 12 to 18 months, a feasibility study for the Dunedin Tracks Network Trust said.

Getting KiwiRail approval for the design of a clip-on bridge might take longer.

"Fortunately, the rail bridge is currently being replaced, and it should be possible to add a clip-on pedestrian bridge to the new bridge," the report prepared by Dunedin engineer Hamish Seaton said.

It would cost about $1 million, assuming the clip-on bridge work could be incorporated into the KiwiRail bridge replacement works to share causeway and staging costs.

The technical feasibility study outlined recommended routes for the proposed shared pathways connecting the coastal communities north of Dunedin.

The five sections of the trail would cover Waikouaiti to Karitāne and on to Warrington, Evansdale, Waitati and Port Chalmers.

It would connect with the shared path under construction between Port Chalmers and Dunedin.

Mr Seaton’s report recommended working on two sections as a priority, Waikouaiti to Karitāne and Warrington to Waitati.

Coastal Communities Cycleway Connection representative Emily Cooper said the focus was now on securing consents and funding.

The Dunedin Tracks Network Trust would be looking for sponsorship, donations and funding from charitable trusts, as well as from central and local government.

A public meeting is to be held in the coming weeks to discuss the proposed routes.

"This is a community-led project and the level of local support is overwhelming," Ms Cooper said.

"Having the feasibility study done is really exciting because we now have a foot on the first rung of the ladder for this project."

There had previously been work done to consult with landowners and engage with Kāti Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki, the Dunedin City Council, Department of Conservation and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

If all the trails were constructed, there would be a 40km off-road route that would be rideable in a day.

