Police advice to lock up

Dunedin police are urging South Dunedin residents to keep windows and doors locked at night, despite the hot weather.

Sergeant Adrian Cheyne, of Dunedin, said open windows were giving "would-be burglars" easier access to homes and property.

He said there had been some burglaries in South Dunedin during the past couple of days.

"So we’re advising people to make sure their doors and windows are locked at night."